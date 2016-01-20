FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Bank's new foreign bond investment to be mostly FX-hedged-CIO
January 20, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post Bank's new foreign bond investment to be mostly FX-hedged-CIO

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank is hedging its currency risk on most of its new foreign bond investments at the current exchange rate levels, Katsunori Sago, its chief investment officer, told Reuters in an interview.

Sago, who manages $1.74 trillion of assets at the newly listed Japan Post Bank, also said the bank is likely to increase its exposure to stocks further but the size of the increase depends on market conditions. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
