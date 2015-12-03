FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Holdings completes $5.9 bln share buyback
December 3, 2015

Japan Post Holdings completes $5.9 bln share buyback

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd bought 731 billion yen ($5.93 billion) worth of its own shares on Thursday in off-hours trading, the biggest share buyback ever conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The firm bought 383 million of its own shares, mostly from the government, which plans to use the proceeds to fund reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The buyback helped boost the stock by as much as 2.1 percent during morning trade.

The repurchased shares represented 8.5 percent of Japan Post Holding’s total outstanding and reduced the government’s stake in the firm to around 80 percent.

The repurchase fulfills a pledge made on Oct. 19, when the company said it would buy back shares before the end-March 2016.

Japan Post Holdings and its two financial units launched a $12 billion triple IPO in early November, making it Japan’s biggest privatization since 1987.

Japan’s government eventually aims to raise a total of 4 trillion yen through additional stake sales over the next few years in an effort to fund reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The privatization also serves as a key step in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plans to jump-start Japan’s sluggish economy by encouraging househoulds to invest or spend more of their low-yielding bank deposits. ($1 = 123.2900 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
