Japan Post CEO to cancel media briefing due to medical check

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co said it would cancel a monthly media briefing by its CEO Taizo Nishimuro because he has been hospitalized.

Nishimuro, 80, has been in hospital since Feb. 8 and no dates have been set for his return, said a Japan Post spokesman. The media briefing was scheduled for later this month.

Nishimuro, who also served as a chairman of Toshiba Corp , is one of the oldest executives at prominent Japanese companies.

Nishimuro, in an unusual remark, said last month his company wanted to sell more shares in its two financial units as soon as possible, adding that details of the sale will be announced as early as February.

Such announcement is usually made through the Tokyo Stock Exchange -- which Nishimuro also headed -- after making concrete plans.