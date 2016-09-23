Japan Post Bank starts investing in private equity funds

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd has started investing in private equity funds and will soon begin investing in hedge funds, the head of the group's holding company said on Friday.

Masatsugu Nagato, chief executive of Japan Post Holdings Co , made the comment at a news conference.

Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance Co have been hurt by diminishing returns from their investments in the country's ultra-low interest rate environment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)