FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post planning measures to boost share prices after IPOs
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post planning measures to boost share prices after IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings is planning measures to boost the share prices of it and its financial units after their planned initial public offerings, its president said on Friday.

Taizo Nishimuro said his company wanted to make sure their IPOs would “not repeat what happened with NTT” three decades ago, when investors snapped up shares of the former telephone monopoly and then suffered after the stock plummeted.

“We will carry out measures that not only support share prices but boost them after the IPO,” Nishimuro, president of the state-owned mail and financial giant, said at a regular news conference.

The government plans to raise up to 1.39 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) through the IPOs of Japan Post Holdings, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance. The three are set to list on Nov. 4. ($1 = 120.5500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.