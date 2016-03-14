FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2016

Japan planning to name Japan Post Bank CEO Nagato to head holdings co -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to name Japan Post Bank Co Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato to replace Taizo Nishimuro as the head of Japan Post Holdings Co, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Nishimuro, 80, has been in hospital since last month for unspecified tests, and is set to step down due to health concerns, separate sources had told Reuters earlier.

Nagato, 67, is currently a director at Japan Post Holdings. He started his career at Industrial Bank of Japan, now part of Mizuho Financial Group, and has also served as chairman of Citibank Japan and deputy president of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

