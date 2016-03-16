Japan Post: Bank unit chief Nagato to replace Nishimuro as CEO

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co said on Wednesday it has chosen Japan Post Bank Co President Masatsugu Nagato to replace Taizo Nishimuro as head of the holding company.

Nishimuro, 80, was hospitalised last month for unspecified tests. He will remain a director at Japan Post Holdings, it said. Nagato’s appointment is effective April 1.

Nagato, 67, started his career at Industrial Bank of Japan, now part of Mizuho Financial Group, and has also served as chairman of Citibank Japan and deputy president of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)