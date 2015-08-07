FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan Post banking unit cuts JGB holdings to 49.2 pct from 51.8 pct
August 7, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan Post banking unit cuts JGB holdings to 49.2 pct from 51.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time period for previous holdings in paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T said on Friday its banking unit reduced its holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to 49.2 percent of its $1.6 trillion portfolio at the end of June from 51.8 percent at the end of March.

Japan Post Bank, the biggest holder of government debt, has been steadily cutting its holdings of JGBs, whose yields remain low under the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing.

The portfolio management of Japan’s biggest bank by deposits has drawn attention after Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro said earlier this year the bank would drastically alter its investment strategy to seek higher returns. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Clarence Fernandez)

