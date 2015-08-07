Japan Post banking unit cuts JGB holdings to 49.2 pct from 51.8 pct

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T said on Friday its banking unit reduced its holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to 49.2 percent of its $1.6 trillion portfolio at the end of June from 51.8 percent a year earlier.

Japan Post Bank, the biggest holder of government debt, has been steadily cutting its holdings of JGBs, whose yields remain low under the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing.

The portfolio management of Japan’s biggest bank by deposits has drawn attention after Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro said earlier this year the bank would drastically alter its investment strategy to seek higher returns. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)