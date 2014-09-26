FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post agrees to take 40 pct stake in Saison Asset Management
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2014 / 7:54 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Post agrees to take 40 pct stake in Saison Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Post Co said on Friday it has agreed to take a 40 percent stake in Saison Asset Management Co, an asset management unit of Credit Saison Co Ltd, a credit card company with about 35 million users.

Japan Post sells postal, savings and insurance services through its 24,000 post offices nationwide.

Saison Asset Management, which was set up in 2006 by Credit Saison, has more than 95 billion yen ($872 million) in assets under management. (1 US dollar = 108.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.