Japan Post agrees to take 40 pct stake in Saison Asset Management

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Post Co said on Friday it has agreed to take a 40 percent stake in Saison Asset Management Co, an asset management unit of Credit Saison Co Ltd, a credit card company with about 35 million users.

Japan Post sells postal, savings and insurance services through its 24,000 post offices nationwide.

Saison Asset Management, which was set up in 2006 by Credit Saison, has more than 95 billion yen ($872 million) in assets under management. (1 US dollar = 108.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)