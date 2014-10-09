FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 9, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Post chooses Sumitomo Mitsui Trust as share transfer agent for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings said it has chosen Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd to be its share transfer agent as the government-owned postal company prepares for an initial public offering expected next year.

Last week, 11 underwriters including Nomura Securities and JP Morgan were selected for the offering, which financial institutions expect will raise nearly $10 billion for the government.

A share transfer agent manages the list of registered shareholders and provides shareholder-related services. Japanese trust banks had competed fiercely to win the contract, given the size and high profile of the offering, sources familiar with the matter said.

Japan Post is the country’s largest savings institution, with about 176 trillion yen ($1.64 trillion) in customer deposits. It also provides postal and insurance services. (1 US dollar = 107.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

