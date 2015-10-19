RPT-Japan Post Bank sets IPO price at 1,450 yen

(Repeats to additional alert)

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co set the price for its initial public offering at 1,450 yen per share after gauging investor demand at an indicative range of 1,250-1,450 yen, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Separately, Japan Post Insurance Co set its IPO price at 2,200 yen compared with its book-building range of 1,900-2,200 yen.

The two companies and its parent, Japan Post Holdings Co , are seeking to raise a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.8 billion) in a triple IPO on Nov. 4 in what will be Japan’s biggest privatisation in three decades.

State-owned mail giant Japan Post Holdings will determine its IPO price on Oct. 26. ($1 = 119.1000 yen)