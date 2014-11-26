FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post pres: IPO scheme announcement more likely in January
November 26, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Post pres: IPO scheme announcement more likely in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The announcement of Japan Post Holdings Co’s IPO scheme is more likely to come in January than in December due to the general election in Japan, Taizo Nishimuro, president of the state-owned company, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Japan Post has said it wants to list its shares sometime next year. In October, the government selected Nomura Securities and 10 other underwriters for the initial public offering.

The IPO will be the first leg of the government’s plan to sell up to two-thirds of Japan Post’s shares. Bankers have said the government eventually hopes to raise 2 trillion yen to 4 trillion yen (US$17-34 billion) from the sale. (1 US dollar = 117.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

