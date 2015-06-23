UPDATE 1-Battle looms over deposit cap for Japan Post Bank pre-IPO

(Adds bank industry reaction, context)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have proposed tripling deposit limits on Japan Post’s banking unit to 30 million yen ($242,800) per account, as the state-owned group prepares to go public later this year.

Tuesday’s proposal sets up a tussle among competing groups over the fate of Japan Post Bank’s $1.45 trillion in deposits, as politicians backed by the nearly 20,000 local post masters clash with private banks who fear an even larger behemoth and the financial regulator worried about the health of the major bank before its share offering.

Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T aims to list the parent company and its banking and insurance units in an unprecedented three-way public share offer which is expected to raise some $8 billion some time around October.

Supporters say a higher deposit cap is needed for pensioners with retirement funds who are hitting the limit at the post bank, Japan’s biggest bank by deposits, while people in remote areas lack access to commercial financial institutions.

Raising the cap would boost revenues at post offices, which charge the bank fees to use the ubiquitous branches, but the Financial Services Agency worries about the bank expanding its balance sheet when it already has trouble finding places to invest its money.

Similarly, even Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro is sceptical, people familiar with the matter said, as the bank struggles to secure returns under Japan’s ultra-low interest rate environment.

The LDP lawmakers also proposed raising Japan Post Insurance Co’s payout limit to 20 million yen from 13 million yen.

The group has been discussing raising the deposit cap since March, keeping a 2014 campaign promise made to woo the post office masters, who represent reliable LDP votes nationwide and want to lift the limit to increase revenues at their branches.

Local banks fear an outflow of deposits to Japan Post, which operates under constraints such as the deposit cap in order to maintain fair competition.

Tatsumaro Terazawa, head of the regional bank association, met Nishimuro last week and said that “if the limit hike happens, we cannot have a cooperative relationship with the post bank,” according to people familiar with the matter.

Terazawa is also president of Bank of Yokohama. A Japan Post spokesman declined to comment. Bank of Yokohama officials were not immediately available for comment.

The bank is awash in cash but returns are shrivelling on Japanese government bonds, which comprise about half of its $1.6 trillion investment portfolio. Instead of reinvesting the proceeds from maturing bonds at lower interest rates, it parks most of the money with the central bank. ($1 = 123.6900 yen) (Additional reporting by Taro Fuse and Takahiko Wada; Editing by William Mallard and Greg Mahlich)