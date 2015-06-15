FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post to apply in June for Tokyo exchange listing - source
June 15, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post to apply in June for Tokyo exchange listing - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T is planning to apply around the end of June for a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a government source said on Monday, a move that will mean the initial public offering of the state-owned giant could be around October.

The company is planning to apply for separate listings of itself and its two financial units, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co, on the exchange, which is likely to take three to four months to win approvals, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The government has said in the past it expects to raise around 1 trillion yen ($8.1 billion) in the first of multiple rounds of sales, basing its assumption on the results of previous share offers of state-owned companies. Funds raised will finance reconstruction projects for areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. ($1 = 123.4900 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

