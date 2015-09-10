FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post Holdings indicative price to be set at 1,350 yen/share - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co will set an indicative price of 1,350 yen per share, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday ahead of the expected triple-IPO of the state-owned institution and its two financial units.

The indicative price of Japan Post Bank Co is to be set at 1,400 yen a share, and at 2,150 yen for Japan Post Insurance Co, the source told Reuters, declining to be identified ahead of the regulatory filing.

The initial public offering by the operator of Japan’s mail-delivery service would be the country’s biggest privatisation since the 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) listing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp in 1987.

The three firms’ shares are expected to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 4 after receiving approval on Thursday, sources have told Reuters.

$1 = 120.2500 yen Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
