RPT-TABLE-Japan Post firms receive listing approval
September 10, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Japan Post firms receive listing approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd and its two financial
units received approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 4, a regulatory filing
showed on Thursday.
                
                    Indicative    Shares on    Maximum to    Market value    at    Pricing
                    price        offer            be raised    indicative price    date
    
    Japan Post Holdings    Y1,350        495 mln       Y668.3 bln    Y6.1 trln        Oct 26    
    Japan Post Bank        Y1,400        412 mln       Y577.4 bln    Y6.3 trln        Oct 19    
    Japan Insurance        Y2,150        66 mln       Y141.9 bln    Y1.3 trln        Oct 19    
    

 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
