REFILE-Japan Post sets indicative IPO price range at 1,100-1,400 yen per share
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Japan Post sets indicative IPO price range at 1,100-1,400 yen per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add word ‘yen’ in headline)

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co on Wednesday set an indicative price range of 1,100-1,400 yen per share in an initial public offering, one of a trio of listings by the state-owned post office that make up a privatisation worth close to $12 billion in total, Japan’s biggest in three decades.

The Japan Post holding company and two financial units - an insurer and a bank - plan to raise as much as a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) in the IPOs, with shares set for a Nov. 4 trading debut. The state will use proceeds to help fund reconstruction after Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

According to filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, book-building for the Japan Post Holdings offer runs from Oct. 8 through Oct. 23, with a final price to be set on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile Japan Post Bank set an indicative price range of 1,250-1,450 yen per share for its IPO, while Japan Post Insurance set a range of 1,900-2,200 yen. Their book-building period is shorter than that of the holding company, running from Oct. 8 until Oct. 16, with final offering prices to be set on Oct. 19 ahead of the Nov. 4 debut.

$1 = 120.2700 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
