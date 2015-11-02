UPDATE 1-Japan Post IPO more than 5 times oversubscribed - sources

(Adds detail, background)

By Hirotoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s postal and financial firms attracted solid bids of more than five times their planned initial share offerings, Japan’s largest IPO in three decades, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Japan Post Holdings, and its two financial subsidiaries, Japan Post Insurance and Japan Post Bank , will be listed on Wednesday, raising the government more than 1.4 trillion yen.

A success in the high-profile IPO is seen as vital for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, not just to secure cash but also to showcase the benefit of a shift to investments from savings, which Abe has been calling for since he took office in 2012.

Hoping that small savers who are distrustful of stocks after decades of economic stagnation will dabble in shares in one of the most trusted names in the country, the government allocated 80 percent of shares to domestic investors.

Japan Post Holding and Japan Post Bank saw bids more than five times their respective share offer of about 700 billion yen and 600 billion yen, said the sources who declined to be identified.

Japan Post Insurance, which has offered about 150 billion yen worth of shares, attracted bids about 15 times as many as the offer, they said.

In total, there were 8.6 trillion yen bids for the share offer of more than 1.4 trillion yen, suggesting more than 7 trillion yen of cash would be left without any shares.

Some of that money, market players hope, will be used to buy Japan Post shares in the secondary market or even to buy other shares.

Investors are likely to be attracted by high dividend yields and relatively cheap value of Japan Post shares.

Japan Post Bank’s dividend yield is 3.4 percent while that of Japan Post Holdings is 3.2 percent, more than 10 times larger than the benchmark 10-year government bond yield of just above 0.3 percent.

Still, some investors are not attracted to Japan Post shares, given uncertainty over how the state-owned behemoth can be transformed into a profitable companies.

“There is no growth story on postal services,” said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. The postal delivery service has been declining for years due to rising use of emails and other forms of electronic communication. (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Robert Birsel)