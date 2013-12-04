FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post: Won't slash JGB holdings drastically
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Post: Won't slash JGB holdings drastically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings said on Wednesday that it will not slash its holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) drastically, reiterating its stance that it was a “social responsibility” not to roil the debt market.

President Taizo Nishimuro told reporters that Japan Post, which holds almost $2 trillion in JGBs under its deposit-taking unit and insurance arm, will stick to its stance even as other public funds are mulling a review of their bond-heavy investment strategy.

Japan Post is under pressure to improve its returns ahead of an initial public offering in 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.