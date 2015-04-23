FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post to tap ex-Citibank Japan chairman as bank unit head -sources
April 23, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post to tap ex-Citibank Japan chairman as bank unit head -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank is set to name Masatsugu Nagato, a former chairman of Citibank Japan, as its next president effective May 11, people with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

Taizo Nishimuro, president of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co, has been doubling as head of the banking unit until the position can be filled.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units plan to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year.

The sources declined to be identified as a formal announcement has not been made.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
