UPDATE 1-Japan Post taps ex-Citibank Japan chairman as bank unit head

(Recasts with official announcement)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co named former chairman of Citibank Japan Masatsugu Nagato president of Japan Post Bank ahead of planned IPOs by the state-owned mail and financial giant and its two subsidiaries later this year.

Nagato, 66, is scheduled to become president of Japan Post’s banking unit on May 11 pending approval at a shareholder meeting on the same day, the company said on Thursday.

Japan Post Bank has been in the spotlight after it flagged a new investment strategy earlier this year to seek higher returns on its $1.7 trillion portfolio as a listed company.

There had been intense speculation over who would head the bank after its president Yoshiyuki Izawa, a former Mitsui & Co executive, stepped down in March without a successor.

Earlier this week, BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, said it had appointed Izawa as chairman and country head of Japan.

Nagato joined what is today Mizuho Bank in 1972 and rose through the ranks before heading to Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd in 2006, eventually rising to the No. 2 position there.

“Nagato led Fuji Heavy’s drive to enhance its reputation in overseas markets,” said Japan Post CEO Taizo Nishimuro at a news conference. “I have a great respect for his leadership.”

During Nagato’s tenure at Citibank Japan from 2011 to March of this year, the bank was ordered by Japanese financial regulators to revamp its internal controls and corporate governance after it was found to have violated rules over retail marketing of financial products.

“Citi had various problems and he did a solid job fixing them,” Nishimuro said.

Nagato, known as a banker with vast overseas connection and international business experience, will now find himself at the head of a domestically-focused institution subject to heavy regulation, such as a ban on making home loans. ($1 = 120.0400 yen) (Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Vincent Baby)