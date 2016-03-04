FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post CEO Nishimuro to step down amid health concerns - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post CEO Nishimuro to step down amid health concerns - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co CEO Taizo Nishimuro is set to resign in coming weeks, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, amid speculation over his health following his hospitalisation nearly a month ago.

The company has started a search for his successor, with potential candidates including top managers from other companies, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Japan Post representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.