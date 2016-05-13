FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Bank profit falls 12 pct, sees another year of decline
May 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Japan Post Bank profit falls 12 pct, sees another year of decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd said net profit declined 12 percent in the past financial year, hurt by the central bank’s adoption of a negative interest rate policy.

Reporting for the first time since its listing in November, the bank booked a profit of 325.07 billion yen ($3 billion).

For the year through March 2017, it forecast profit to fall 7.7 percent to 300 billion yen.

Its parent company, Japan Post Holdings Co, said full-year profit fell 11.7 percent to 426 billion yen. That compared to an average estimate of 393.9 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 108.7300 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
