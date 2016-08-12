UPDATE 2-Japan Post Bank: JGBs fall to 38.8 pct of portfolio in Q1

* Japan Post Bank JGB holding falls from 40.1 pct at end-March

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Cash-rich Japan Post Bank Co said it cut its Japanese government bond (JGB) holdings once again as it seeks higher returns, but a senior official acknowledged the state-backed lender is struggling to find new areas in which it can invest.

Japan Post Bank, a unit of national mail service and financial firm Japan Post Holdings Co, said on Friday JGBs accounted for 38.8 percent of its $2 trillion investment portfolio at the end of June, down from 40.1 percent at the end of March.

The company - which listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange last year - has been trying to transform itself to an intuitional investor powerhouse. But the bank is barred from traditional lending business to protect private-sector competition, and must make its money largely from investment activity.

For its first quarter ended June, Japan Post Bank's net profit fell 14 percent to 67.9 billion yen, hurt by falling JGB returns.

"We are trying to diversify investment, but we are parking in reserves the money for which we cannot find places to invest," Japan Post Holdings Senior Managing Executive Officer Noboru Ichikura told reporters at an earnings briefing.

"Like other banks, it's tough for us to find investment," he said.

As recently as three years ago, JGBs accounted for 70 percent of Japan Post Bank's investment portfolio. But it has been reducing its vast JGB holdings as yields on government debt have been driven down by the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing policies, including the adoption of negative interest rates earlier this year.

Meanwhile sister firm Japan Post Insurance Co said its JGB holdings were 53.2 percent of its $820 billion investment portfolio, compared with 54.2 percent three months earlier.