FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Japan Post half-year profit falls 29.9 pct, keeps weak FY outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Japan Post half-year profit falls 29.9 pct, keeps weak FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co and its banking unit posted falls in half-year profit and maintained their forecasts for a decline for the full year, as the central bank's negative interest rate policy hurt returns on the unit's huge holdings of Japanese government bonds.

The holding company posted a net profit of 149.73 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the six months through September, 29.9 percent lower than a year earlier, while its banking unit reported 150 billion yen in half year profit, a 12 percent decline from the previous year.

$1 = 107.5400 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.