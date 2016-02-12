Japan Post exec: may review investment portfolio next financial year

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co said on Friday it could review the investment portfolios of its banking and insurance units next financial year due to the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

“This financial year, there’s not going to be much in the way of an impact on earnings but if the situation continues then there will be an impact, not just on us but for all financial institutions,” Noboru Ichikura, a Japan Post managing executive told an earnings briefing. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)