Japan Post to wait on timing of stake sale in units - CEO

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings is not considering the sale of additional stakes in its two financial units at the same time as the government's stake sale in the company, Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said on Monday.

The company "wanted to wait on the timing" of the share sale in Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co , Nagato told a news conference.

Earlier this month, the Japanese government said it had begun the process for a further sale of shares in Japan Post Holdings. The government still owns an 80 percent stake in the mail and financial conglomerate after an initial public offering last year. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)