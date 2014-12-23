FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan govt to sell stake in Japan Post in Sept listing-source
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Japan govt to sell stake in Japan Post in Sept listing-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to sell part of its stake in Japan Post Holdings IPO-JAPP.T and its banking and insurance units in a public offering in September, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

Japan Post president Taizo Nishimuro will hold a press briefing on Friday, when the offering will be announced, the sources said.

In addition to a network of more than 20,000 post offices, Japan Post runs the country’s biggest banking and insurance operations, overshadowing non-state lenders and insurers.

The long-anticipated listing had been expected in spring, but a September offering would revert to an earlier schedule. The government has said it will use the proceeds from the sale to help fund reconstruction of areas devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

With net assets estimated at about 14 trillion yen ($116.73 billion), the three units could be valued at as much as 700 billion yen, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Tim Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.