Japan Post, Nomura, Sumitomo Mitsui to set up investment trust JV
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post, Nomura, Sumitomo Mitsui to set up investment trust JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd and Nomura Securities Co said on Wednesday they had agreed to set up a joint venture to sell investment trusts.

The joint venture will start offering investment trust products at Japan’s post offices from next February, the firms said in a statement.

Japan Post already sells investment trust products provided by companies such as Tokio Marine Asset Management Co.

The venture will be held 50 percent by Japan Post, 30 percent by Sumitomo Mitsui, and 20 percent by Nomura, they said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
