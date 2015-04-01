FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post aims to boost dividend payout ratio to 50 pct or more
April 1, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Post aims to boost dividend payout ratio to 50 pct or more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T, which is planning an initial public offering this year, said on Wednesday it aims to raise its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent or more.

That compares with 28 percent for the year ended March 2014.

Under its new business plan, the state-owned giant said it is targeting net profit of 450 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in the year to March 2018, versus the 420 billion yen it has forecast for the just-ended fiscal year.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units are planning to list separately on the Tokyo Stock Exchange this year, in what is likely to be the biggest IPO of Japanese state enterprises in two decades. ($1 = 119.8200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

