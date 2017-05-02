(Repeats story first published late Tuesday; no change to text)
By Thomas Wilson and Byron Kaye
TOKYO/SYDNEY, May 2 In February 2015, bankers
working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news
that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a
multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the
loop.
Just months ahead of its listing, state-owned Japan Post
Holdings Co was buying Australian logistics firm Toll
Holdings for A$6.5 billion ($4.9 billion), leaving underwriters
scrambling to understand the impact on the selldown.
"My heart skipped a beat when I read the Nikkei (newspaper)
that morning," one banker who worked on the deal told Reuters.
"Clients have to be honest and at least tell us before making
the deal, since it would impact the sale price and business
forecasts."
They were right to worry. Barely two years after trumpeting
the deal, Japan Post last week said a 400 billion yen ($3.6
billion) writedown on Toll would push it to an annual loss in
its first year as a listed company.
The massive impairment charge has drawn into focus the
deal's rich premium, speed and timing, raising questions over
Japan Post's due diligence and its plan to integrate Toll's
sprawling business into a global conglomerate spanning postal
delivery, banking and insurance.
Japan Post acknowledged concerns over the due diligence
process and its management of the company, but blamed the
writedown on worse-than-expected economic pressures.
"During the acquisition, due diligence was implemented
taking into account the opinion of accounting, taxation, legal
and financial experts," said Hideo Murata, a spokesman for Japan
Post. "Commodity prices fell faster than we had thought, and we
couldn't imagine the direct impact on Toll's earnings."
The saga may further undermine Japanese efforts to persuade
investors to believe in its corporate governance reforms which
have been shaken by high-profile failures of foreign takeovers
by companies including Toshiba Corp and Kirin Holdings
Co Ltd.
For Tokyo, it also comes as the government prepares a second
offering of shares in Japan Post. In total, it plans to raise
around 4 trillion yen through the privatisation.
Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment on whether
it would investigate the Toll deal.
An official overseeing the second offering told Reuters:
"As for the timing and the size of the next tranche of Japan
Post IPO, we will deal with it appropriately while continuing to
monitor market developments,"
Investment banks coordinating the 2015 and upcoming share
sales declined to comment.
HIGH PREMIUM
Then-Chief Executive Taizo Nishimuro saw the Toll deal as
the crucible in which Japan Post would transform itself into a
global logistics powerhouse and lend stardust to its IPO.
Toll had excellent growth potential and a balanced portfolio
of business, Japan Post said.
Under the ambitious Nishimuro - a former chairman of Toshiba
and the Tokyo Stock Exchange - Japan Post hired Mizuho Financial
Group and Australian boutique firm Gresham Partners as
financial advisers. Sydney-based Clayton Utz came on as legal
adviser.
Mizuho, Gresham and Clayton Utz all declined to comment.
The final offer - at a hefty 49 percent premium to Toll's
share price a day earlier - was unanimously accepted by Toll's
board.
Though criticised as high by some analysts, a person with
direct knowledge of the deal said the premium was in line with
other deals in the global logistics industry. The roots of the
writedown were in the management of Toll after the takeover, not
in the terms of the deal, the person added.
Last year, rail-based Australian freight firm Asciano Ltd,
bowed to a A$6.8 billion buyout at a 39 percent premium to its
pre-bid price after a six-month bidding war, while UK Mail
accepted a 242.7 million pound offer by Germany's Deutsche Post
at a 43.1 percent premium.
EARLY WARNINGS
Still, the divide between the offer and Toll's challenges
became apparent on Feb. 18, just a day after the parties
announced the deal, when Toll unveiled a 22 percent fall in
half-yearly net profit.
"Had (Japan Post) actually delayed that announcement of the
acquisition, they probably would have saved themselves 10, maybe
20 percent," said an analyst who in 2015 rated the uncontested
offer as well above Toll's valuation.
The economic keystones of Toll's business had shifted.
A sharp slowdown in Australia's mining and steelmaking
industries had cut freight demand, while the hollowing out of
the country's manufacturing base was also hitting margins and
demand for haulage.
"It's been tough the last two or three years," said Paul
Sarant, chief executive of No. 3 Australian trucking firm K&S
Corp Ltd.
"We're all focused in terms of reducing cost, improving our
performance and through the whole freight network trying to
optimise the efficiencies."
Toll was also facing internal issues, brought about by its
ambitious growth strategy.
Between 2001 and 2013 Toll had bought over 20 companies from
Southeast Asia to Africa, leaving it wrestling with duplication
of technology, staff and, in the case of couriers, entire lines
of business.
"These units effectively go out to market separately from
each other and they're actually in the market against each other
for work," said Transport Workers Union assistant secretary
Michael Kaine.
Jeffrey Luckins, an audit director and due diligence
specialist at Australian accounting firm William Buck, said it
appeared Japan Post had missed the big picture.
"Did they have the right experts on hand? Did they ask the
right questions? Did they bring economists in? If they've
written off (almost) the entire value of the investment, one
assumes that the assumptions that have been made ... were
incorrect."
Japan Post had warned investors in its IPO prospectus that
managing Toll's web of acquisitions could be difficult. But
despite its awareness of potential risks, Toll's high fixed
costs eroded profits as economic factors began to bite, Japan
Post's Murata said.
"We were aware of the drop in Toll's earnings between the
takeover and the writedown, and took steps to address it. It was
not the case that we did nothing and watched," he said.
Decisions by Toll's management, 80 of whom were made
millionaires when their share options vested after the takeover,
continued to face scrutiny.
In September, for example, the company announced it was
paying A$170 million for two new ships to link the island state
of Tasmania with the Australian mainland.
But at 210 metres, the ships were too long for Toll's dock
at the Tasmanian port.
A Toll spokesperson declined to comment on the Tasmanian
situation except to say: "We are working closely with port
authorities to finalise the details."
Top Toll managers including chairman Ray Horsburgh and chief
executive Brian Kruger left the company in December. Kruger did
not respond to requests for comment while Horsburgh declined to
comment.
Paul Little, who ran Toll for two decades until 2010 and was
the architect of its aggressive growth strategy, also declined
to comment for this report.
But after last week's announcement of the writedown and the
loss of 1,700 Toll jobs, Little told The Australian newspaper
the company's "legacy has been trashed" and said he stood by his
contribution.
"There is not much I can do about the fact that Japan Post
overpaid for the company and I had a reasonable shareholding,"
said Little, who made A$320 million on the sale of his 5 percent
stake.
