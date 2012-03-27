Japan Atomic: cannot say when 2 reactors to start ops

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co said on Tuesday it cannot say when it will be able to start operations of the new No.3 and No.4 reactors at its Tsuruga nuclear plant due in part to uncertainties over nuclear power in the wake of last year’s Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The company had previously planned to start construction on the two reactors, with capacity of 1,538 megawatts each, in March 2012, and start commercial operations of one unit in July 2017 and another in July 2018. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)