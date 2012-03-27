FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Chubu to move forward gas-fired unit by 2 yrs
March 27, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 6 years

Japan's Chubu to move forward gas-fired unit by 2 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it plans to move forward the start of commercial operations of the gas-fired No.7 series unit at its Nishi-Nagoya power plant, with capacity of around 2,200 megawatts, by two years to the year starting in April 2017.

The company also said on Tuesday it could not give a schedule for the start of commercial operations of the new No.6 reactor at its Hamaoka nuclear plant due to uncertainties over nuclear power following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear crisis.

The company last year had said it aimed to start commerical operations within five years from 2018/19. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

