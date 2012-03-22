FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Idemitsu, others plan Japan geothermal plant -media
March 22, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 6 years ago

Idemitsu, others plan Japan geothermal plant -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan, Inpex Corp, Mitsubishi Materials and other firms are set to build Japan’s biggest geothermal power plant in Fukushima, at a cost of around 100 billion yen ($1.2 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The consortium aims for the 270 megawatt plant to start operations around 2020, the report said, without citing sources. About nine firms are expected to participate in the consortium, which will also include Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co, the report said. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

