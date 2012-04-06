FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Hokkaido delays restart of 250-MW fossil unit
April 6, 2012 / 4:27 AM / 6 years ago

Japan's Hokkaido delays restart of 250-MW fossil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co has halted plans to restart its 250-megawatt No.1 unit at the Tomakomai power plant in the country’s north for an inspection into a water leak below a boiler, the company said on Friday.

The company had been working to restart the unit, which uses crude oil, fuel oil and natural gas as feedstock, following a regular maintenance. There were no worries of a power shortage, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

