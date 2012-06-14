Japan's Hokkaido shuts oil-fired unit after problem

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co shut the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at its Shiriuchi power plant in northern Japan on Thursday morning after the vibrations of steam turbines increased, the company said.

Despite the shutdown, there were no worries over power shortages for the day, it added.

The company was checking the problem, and no projected time for its restart was available, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)