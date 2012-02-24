FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hokkaido Elec curbs output of 350-MW oil-fired unit
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 24, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 6 years ago

Hokkaido Elec curbs output of 350-MW oil-fired unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it curbed output of the 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.2 unit at its Date power plant since 2:15 a.m. on Friday (1715 GMT on Thursday) by about 90 MW due to a problem with a pump that supplies water to a boiler.

The unit’s operable capacity had dropped to 260 MW, and the company had no schedule for resuming normal operations, saying it was investigating. The unit was restarted on Monday after unplanned repair work.

There were no concerns about power shortages despite the lower output, the company said.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson

