FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan electricity demand rises 1.3 pct y/y in March
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Japan electricity demand rises 1.3 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s power demand rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday, due in part to colder-than-normal temperatures mostly throughout the nation in the second half of the month.

That marked the second straight month of year-on-year rises. The nation’s power demand rose for the first time in February since last year’s earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a spike in heating demand.

Many utilities were calling on the public and the companies in winter to save power consumption following the March 11 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric ’s Fukushima Daiichi plant that led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.