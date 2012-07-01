FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan electricity demand falls 4.1 pct y/y in June
July 1, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

Japan electricity demand falls 4.1 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s power demand fell 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Monday.

It marks the first month showing a year-on-year decline in five months.

There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption across the nation this summer due to a record low nuclear plant utilisation rate following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power’s Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Following is the breakdown of June’s power demand in regions served by the nine major utilities. The table shows power demand in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.

Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,525,182 -4.8

Tohoku Elec 6,255,177 2.8

Tokyo Elec 22,793,766 -2.3

Chubu Elec 10,843,819 -3.1 Hokuriku Elec 2,291,291 -6.3

Kansai Elec 12,211,558 -8.3

Chugoku Elec 4,948,213 -6.0

Shikoku Elec 2,350,464 -8.0

Kyushu Elec 7,094,621 -5.2

Total 71,314,091 -4.1 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
