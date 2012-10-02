FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Sept electricity demand falls 0.3 pct yr/yr
October 2, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Sept electricity demand falls 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Power demand in Japan fell 0.3
percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first
year-on-year decline in two months, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed on Tuesday.
    There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption
following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a
radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima
Daiichi plant, leading to a loss of public confidence in nuclear
power.
    Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated
electricity last month, leaving a larger burden on fossil
fuel-fired plants to offset the decline even in the face of
warmer temperatures.
    Northern Japan experienced the hottest average temperatures
on record in September, while the east of the country also had a
significantly warmer than average month, the Japan
Meteorological Agency said.
    Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in 
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, with year-on-year percentage changes.  

              Utilities         MWh  Yr/Yr
 Hokkaido Elec            2,668,584   -3.2
   Tohoku Elec            6,818,709    5.4
    Tokyo Elec           25,655,363    2.0
    Chubu Elec           11,647,510   -1.0
 Hokuriku Elec            2,496,768   -2.1
                                     
   Kansai Elec           13,159,096   -2.4
  Chugoku Elec            5,286,835   -1.0
  Shikoku Elec            2,458,088   -3.4
   Kyushu Elec            7,342,318   -4.7
                  Total  77,533,271   -0.3
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
