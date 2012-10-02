Japan Sept electricity demand falls 0.3 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Power demand in Japan fell 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year decline in two months, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed on Tuesday. There has been a major push to reduce energy consumption following the March 2011 quake and tsunami, which triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, leading to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power. Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated electricity last month, leaving a larger burden on fossil fuel-fired plants to offset the decline even in the face of warmer temperatures. Northern Japan experienced the hottest average temperatures on record in September, while the east of the country also had a significantly warmer than average month, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, with year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,668,584 -3.2 Tohoku Elec 6,818,709 5.4 Tokyo Elec 25,655,363 2.0 Chubu Elec 11,647,510 -1.0 Hokuriku Elec 2,496,768 -2.1 Kansai Elec 13,159,096 -2.4 Chugoku Elec 5,286,835 -1.0 Shikoku Elec 2,458,088 -3.4 Kyushu Elec 7,342,318 -4.7 Total 77,533,271 -0.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)