CORRECTED-Japan's Kansai may see 20 pct power cut goal-govt document
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Japan's Kansai may see 20 pct power cut goal-govt document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Consumers and businesses served by Kansai Electric power company could be asked to reduce consumption by 20 percent compared to 2010 levels to cope with summer shortages linked to the shutdowns of nuclear reactors, according to a government draft document released on Monday.

The government will consider asking four other utilities - Chubu Electric, Hokuriku Electric, Chugoku Electric and Shikoku Electric - to conserve power to help Kansai make up shortfalls more than a year after the disaster at the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, the document showed.

The Kansai region’s power saving goal could be reduced to 15 percent if other utilities cooperate, the document said.

The government will also consider whether it is necessary to issue a mandatory power saving order for corporate users in the Kansai service region or consider imposing rolling blackouts in several areas.

