Japan electricity demand rises 0.2 pct y/y in May
June 2, 2012 / 3:50 AM / in 5 years

Japan electricity demand rises 0.2 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's power demand rose 0.2
percent in May from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed on Saturday.	
    That marked the fourth straight month of year-on-year rises.
The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February
since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 disrupted
supply chains and took a hit on the economy. 	
    Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in
regions served by the nine major utilities. Power demand is in
megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.	
    	
               Utilities         MWh   Yr/Yr
  Hokkaido Elec            2,659,774    -2.6
    Tohoku Elec            6,307,786     6.5
     Tokyo Elec           22,492,636     1.6
     Chubu Elec           10,404,095     3.6
  Hokuriku Elec            2,240,151    -2.3
    Kansai Elec           11,878,907    -4.0
   Chugoku Elec            4,858,325    -1.6
   Shikoku Elec            2,292,473    -4.1
    Kyushu Elec            6,790,477    -2.6
                   Total  69,924,624     0.2
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
