Japan electricity demand falls 1.4 pct y/y in July

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Power demand in Japan fell 1.4 percent in July from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on industry data showed, after government calls to save electricity as it battles to compensate for a near-zero nuclear plant utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima disaster. That marks the second straight month of year-on-year declines, with utilities looking to meet demand for electricity with fossil fuel-fired plants. Japan's total utilisation rate at its 10 nuclear power generators rose to an average 2.9 percent in July from zero in June, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, reflecting the restart of two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant. Those were the first restarts since last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster, which by early this May had left all of the country's 50 units offline for safety checks. Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes. Utilities MWh Yr/Yr Hokkaido Elec 2,657,193 -6.1 Tohoku Elec 6,941,241 2.3 Tokyo Elec 26,760,139 0.3 Chubu Elec 12,500,186 -0.7 Hokuriku Elec 2,648,888 -4.3 Kansai Elec 14,346,505 -4.2 Chugoku Elec 5,786,753 -1.1 Shikoku Elec 2,725,788 -3.7 Kyushu Elec 8,356,685 -2.7 Total 82,723,378 -1.4 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)