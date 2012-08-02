FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan electricity demand falls 1.4 pct y/y in July
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 2, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Japan electricity demand falls 1.4 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Power demand in Japan fell 1.4
percent in July from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed, after government calls to save
electricity as it battles to compensate for a near-zero nuclear
plant utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
    That marks the second straight month of year-on-year
declines, with utilities looking to meet demand for electricity
with fossil fuel-fired plants.
    Japan's total utilisation rate at its 10 nuclear power
generators rose to an average 2.9 percent in July from zero in
June, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed
on Wednesday, reflecting the restart of two reactors at Kansai
Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant. 
    Those were the first restarts since last year's Fukushima
nuclear disaster, which by early this May had left all of the
country's 50 units offline for safety checks. 
    Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in 
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.  
      
               Utilities          MWh   Yr/Yr
  Hokkaido Elec             2,657,193    -6.1
    Tohoku Elec             6,941,241     2.3
     Tokyo Elec            26,760,139     0.3
   Chubu Elec              12,500,186    -0.7
 Hokuriku Elec              2,648,888    -4.3
  Kansai Elec              14,346,505    -4.2
 Chugoku Elec               5,786,753    -1.1
 Shikoku Elec               2,725,788    -3.7
  Kyushu Elec               8,356,685    -2.7
                   Total   82,723,378    -1.4
 


 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.