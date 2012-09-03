FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan electricity demand rises 2.1 pct y/y in August
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan electricity demand rises 2.1 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Power demand in Japan rose 2.1
percent in August from a year earlier, marking the first
year-on-year gain in three months, a Reuters calculation based
on industry data showed on Monday, with hotter-than-normal
weather boosting the use of air-conditioning.
    The rise came despite a major push to reduce energy
consumption following the quake and tsunami in March last year,
which triggered a crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's 
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that led to a loss of public
confidence in atomic power.
    Only two of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors generated
electricity last month.
    Following is the breakdown of last month's power demand in 
regions served by the nine regional monopolies. Power demand is
in megawatt-hours, and year-on-year percentage changes.  

                Utilities         MWh   Yr/Yr
   Hokkaido Elec            2,718,484    -5.5
     Tohoku Elec            7,447,072     8.4
      Tokyo Elec           28,705,345     7.0
    Chubu Elec             12,710,393     0.5
 Hokuriku Elec              2,778,053     1.1
   Kansai Elec             14,996,702    -2.7
  Chugoku Elec              6,060,093     0.7
  Shikoku Elec              2,832,851    -4.1
   Kyushu Elec              8,634,849    -1.0
                    Total  86,883,842     2.1
 
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.