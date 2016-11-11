FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
More than 2 mln Japan retail power users switch to new entrants
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

More than 2 mln Japan retail power users switch to new entrants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Seven months into Japan's power
market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security,
more than 2 million retail electricity users switched to new
power providers, monthly data by the national grid monitor
showed on Friday.
    In October, a little more than 200,000 Japanese retail power
users made the switch, according to the data issued by
Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission
Operators, Japan (OCCTO).
    More than half of the switches were in the home turfs of
Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked
Fukushima power station, the data showed, accounting for nearly
5 percent of its retail customers, the data showed.
    A price war has broken out among hundreds of companies that
were allowed to sell electricity in Japan's $70 billion retail
market from April, challenging its old monopolies. 
    The following table shows the number of switches that the
retail power users in each area of the former power monopolies
made to new power providers. Unit is in 1,000 cases. The
percentages represent the ratio of switched retail power
accounts to total retail accounts of former monopolies. (Source:
OCCTO)
    
           Utility  end-Oct  end-Oct  end-Sept  end-Sept
 Hokkaido Electric    105.1     3.8%        95      3.4%
   Tohoku Electric     65.1     1.2%        57      1.0%
             Tepco  1,189.8     5.2%     1,083      4.7%
    Chubu Electric    162.6     2.1%       146      1.9%
 Hokuriku Electric      7.4     0.6%         6      0.5%
   Kansai Electric    423.4     4.2%       381      3.8%
  Chugoku Electric      9.9     0.3%         8      0.2%
  Shikoku Electric     14.7     0.8%        12      0.6%
   Kyushu Electric    112.1     1.8%        97      1.5%
  Okinawa Electric        -     0.0%         -      0.0%
             Total   2090.1     3.3%     1,884      3.0%
 
    
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
