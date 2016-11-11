More than 2 mln Japan retail power users switch to new entrants

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Seven months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, monthly data by the national grid monitor showed on Friday. In October, a little more than 200,000 Japanese retail power users made the switch, according to the data issued by Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan (OCCTO). More than half of the switches were in the home turfs of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the data showed, accounting for nearly 5 percent of its retail customers, the data showed. A price war has broken out among hundreds of companies that were allowed to sell electricity in Japan's $70 billion retail market from April, challenging its old monopolies. The following table shows the number of switches that the retail power users in each area of the former power monopolies made to new power providers. Unit is in 1,000 cases. The percentages represent the ratio of switched retail power accounts to total retail accounts of former monopolies. (Source: OCCTO) Utility end-Oct end-Oct end-Sept end-Sept Hokkaido Electric 105.1 3.8% 95 3.4% Tohoku Electric 65.1 1.2% 57 1.0% Tepco 1,189.8 5.2% 1,083 4.7% Chubu Electric 162.6 2.1% 146 1.9% Hokuriku Electric 7.4 0.6% 6 0.5% Kansai Electric 423.4 4.2% 381 3.8% Chugoku Electric 9.9 0.3% 8 0.2% Shikoku Electric 14.7 0.8% 12 0.6% Kyushu Electric 112.1 1.8% 97 1.5% Okinawa Electric - 0.0% - 0.0% Total 2090.1 3.3% 1,884 3.0% (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Biju Dwarakanath)