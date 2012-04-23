FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Joban Kyodo restarts quake-hit oil-fired unit
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 23, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Joban Kyodo restarts quake-hit oil-fired unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Joban Kyodo Electric Power said it resumed commercial operations of the 175-megawatt No.6 fuel oil-fired unit at its sole Nakoso power plant on Saturday.

The No.6 unit had been moth balled since January 2010, but the company decided to bring back into operation the facility damaged by last year’s massive earthquake due to concerns about power shortages following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster.

With the restart of No.6 unit, all four units at the Nakoso oil-fired plant have returned to operation after the quake, with total capacity of 1,625 MW.

Tohoku Electric and Tokyo Electric each own 49.11 percent of Joban Kyodo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)

