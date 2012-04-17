Japan Kansai: no restart of Tanagawa Daini power plant

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it has decided not to restart its oil-fired Tanagawa Daini power plant despite a possible power crunch this summer.

The plant’s two units have a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Kansai said the plant was decades-old and needed to be revamped, which may take at least three years. The local authorities had called on Kansai to restart the units to provide a stable power supply.

The company’s nuclear reactors have also been idle amid public worries over nuclear power following the world’s worst nuclear accident in 25 years at Tokyo Electric’s Fukushima Daiichi plant following last March’s massive earthquake and tsunami.

Last year, Kansai had said it was considering restarting the two units. The company is preparing to restart a 450 megawatt oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in western Japan by the summer. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)