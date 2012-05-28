FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Kansai Elec halts oil-fired unit after problem
May 28, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Kansai Elec halts oil-fired unit after problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it halted the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.3 unit at its Kainan power plant on Monday morning following a steam leak in the early hours.

The restart of the unit, which uses crude and fuel oil as feedstock, remains uncertain, but it could resume operations in about a week based on the company’s experience with similar problems, a company spokesman said.

There are no worries of a power shortage despite the unit’s shutdown, he said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

