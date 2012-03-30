FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyushu Elec: restarts one oil unit, gas unit to restart on Sat
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 6 years ago

Kyushu Elec: restarts one oil unit, gas unit to restart on Sat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Friday it had resumed normal operations at its 500 megawatt oil-fired Sendai No.2 unit early in the morning, after it was closed on Monday due to steam leaking from a boiler.

The southern Japanese utility also said it plans to start normal operations at its 600 MW gas-fired Shin-Kokura No.4 unit at around 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Saturday. The unit was shut on March 6 due to problems with a turbine.

The number of problems at fossil fuel plants has increased in the last few months as many facilities are running at unusually high utilisation rates to make up for the loss of nuclear power generation in the wake of the Fukushima atomic crisis.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.